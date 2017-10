Oct 5 (Reuters) - Extract Group Ltd

* ‍THARISA TRANSACTION HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTED AND FUNDS HAVE FLOWED​

* ‍PROCEEDS OF THARISA TRANSACTION AND DISPOSAL OF OTHER EXCESS ASSETS HAVE BEEN USED TO SETTLE PRIMARY TERM DEBT FACILITY OF R465 MILLION IN FULL​

* ‍ANTICIPATED THAT BALANCE OF EXTRACT'S BANK DEBT FACILITIES WILL BE SETTLED BEFORE END OF DECEMBER 2017​