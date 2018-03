March 15 (Reuters) - EXTRACTED OIL AND DERIVATIVES CO :

* BOARD APPROVES AUTHORIZED CAPITAL INCREASE TO EGP 400 MILLION FROM EGP 200 MILLION ‍​

* BOARD APPROVES ISSUED AND PAID-UP CAPITAL INCREASE TO EGP 200 MILLION FROM EGP 157.2 MILLION