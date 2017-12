BRIEF-Extraction Oil & Gas Announces 2018 Capital Program

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Extraction Oil & Gas Inc:

* EXTRACTION OIL & GAS, INC. ANNOUNCES 2018 CAPITAL PROGRAM; PROVIDES PRODUCTION AND OPERATING EXPENSE GUIDANCE

* EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC - EXPECTS ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 AVERAGE NET SALES VOLUMES TO BE 87.0-93.0 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY (MBOE/D)

* EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC - DRILLING AND COMPLETION CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $770 MILLION TO $840 MILLION

* EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC - ESTIMATES ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 AVERAGE NET SALES VOLUMES TO BE 87.0-93.0 MBOE/D WITH 42.5-45.5 MBBL/D OF CRUDE OIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: