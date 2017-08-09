FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-Extraction Oil & Gas reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2017 / 8:56 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Extraction Oil & Gas reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Extraction Oil & Gas Inc-

* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc announces second-quarter 2017 results; exceeds second quarter production guidance and increases full-year 2017 crude oil guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - second-quarter average net sales volumes of 44,172 barrels of oil equivalent per day

* Extraction oil & gas inc - extraction expects third-quarter 2017 average net sales volumes to be 59-62 mboe/d with 32-33 mbbl/d of crude oil

* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - increases full year crude oil production guidance to 24-27 mbbl/d

* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - reaffirms company's previous full-year 2017 equivalent production of 48-54 mboe/d, capital and operating expense guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.