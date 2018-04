April 5 (Reuters) - Extraction Oil & Gas Inc:

* EXTRACTION OIL & GAS SAYS CEO MARK ERICKSON’S FY2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.6 MLN - SEC FILING‍​

* EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC - CEO MARK ERICKSON'S 2016 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $26.4 MLN INCLUDING $14.9 MLN IN STOCK AWARDS, $10.1 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS