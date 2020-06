June 17 (Reuters) - Extrawell Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd :

* EXTRAWELL PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS LTD SEES INCREASE IN PROFIT OF ABOUT HK$23 MILLION FOR YEAR

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO INCREASE IN A GAIN OF ABOUT HK$22 MILLION FROM FAIR VALUE CHANGE OF GROUP’S INVESTMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: