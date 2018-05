May 7 (Reuters) - Extreme Networks Inc:

* EXTREME NETWORKS INC - ON MAY 1, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $40 MILLION FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT, $190 MILLION FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN

* EXTREME NETWORKS INC - ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT Source text: (bit.ly/2FTWEaI) Further company coverage: