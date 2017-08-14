FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Extreme Networks reports Q4 earnings per share $0.11
#Market News
August 14, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Extreme Networks reports Q4 earnings per share $0.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Extreme Networks Inc-

* Extreme Networks reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.17

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.11

* Q4 revenue $178.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $172.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $200 million to $210 million

* Sees Q1 gaap earnings per share in range of loss of $0.01 - profit of $0.05

* Sees Q1 non-gaap earnings per share in range of $0.11 - $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

