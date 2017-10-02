BRIEF-Exxaro Resources commenced public offering of 16.0 million Class A ordinary shares of Tronox Limited​

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Exxaro Resources Ltd

* Says ‍has commenced a public offering in united states of 16.0 million class A ordinary shares of tronox limited​

* Says co currently owns about 51 million Tronox Class B ordinary shares, which represents about 42.7 per cent of Tronox’s outstanding voting shares​

* Says ‍offering announced represents approximately 31.3 per cent of Exxaro’s class b ordinary shares​

* Says ‍offering announced also represents approximately 13.4 per cent of Tronox’s total outstanding voting shares​

* Says ‍pursuant to Tronox’s constitution, class B ordinary shares will convert automatically into class A ordinary shares on a 1-for-1 basis​

* Says Exxaro shareholders are advised that disposal is a category 2 transaction in terms of JSE listings requirements​

* Says ‍offering is a category 2 disposal in terms of JSE listings requirements​