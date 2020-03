BRIEF-Exxaro Resources FY HEPS Of 3 027 Cents

March 12 (Reuters) - Exxaro Resources Ltd:

* REVIEWED ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 AND DIVIDEND DECLARATION

* FY HEPS OF 3 027 CENTS, UP 13%

* FINAL DIVIDEND OF 566 CENTS PER SHARE, UP 11 CENTS PER SHARE

* FY COAL PRODUCTION VOLUMES (EXCLUDING BUY-INS) WERE DOWN 1 463KT (-3%)

* FY 30% LOWER AVERAGE PRICE PER TONNE ACHIEVED OF US$54 (FY18: US$77)

* FOR 1H20, GLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH STABILISATION IS ANTICIPATED

