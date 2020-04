BRIEF-Exxaro Resources Receives Force Majeure Notification From Eskom

April 21 (Reuters) - Exxaro Resources Ltd:

* EXXARO RECEIVES FORCE MAJEURE NOTIFICATION FROM ESKOM

* ESKOM SERVED UNIT WITH LETTERS CALLING FORCE MAJEURE ON COAL SUPPLY AGREEMENTS FOR SUPPLY TO MEDUPI, MATIMBA POWER STATIONS

* FORCE MAJEURE ON AGREEMENTS TO BE APPLICABLE STARTING AT 16 APRIL UNTIL 1 MONTH AFTER LOCKDOWN COMPLETELY LIFTED

* ESKOM WILL NOT BE TAKING FULL CONTRACTUALLY AGREED TONS OF COAL UNTIL 1 MONTH AFTER LOCKDOWN COMPLETELY LIFTED

* OF VIEW THAT EVENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE FORCE MAJEURE AS POWER STATIONS STILL CAPABLE OF SUPPLYING POWER

* WILL ENGAGE WITH ESKOM TO DISCUSS FORCE MAJEURE AND SEEK A MUTUALLY ACCEPTABLE RESOLUTION

* AS ESKOM INDICATED EXTENT OF REDUCED COAL OFFTAKE, POTENTIAL IMPACT ON CO CANNOT BE QUANTIFIED UNTIL TALKS FINALISED