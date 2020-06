BRIEF-Exxaro Resources Says FY20 Capex Expected To Be 15% Lower Than Prior Guidance

June 25 (Reuters) - Exxaro Resources Ltd:

* EXXARO - HY TOTAL COAL PRODUCTION (EXCLUDING BUY-INS) AND SALES VOLUMES ARE BOTH EXPECTED TO DECREASE BY 1% AND 2% RESPECTIVELY,

* EXXARO - EXPECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FOR 1H20 IN OUR COAL BUSINESS TO DECREASE BY 61% COMPARED TO 2H19

* EXXARO - FY20 CAPEX IS EXPECTED TO BE 15% LOWER THAN GUIDANCE PROVIDED IN MARCH 2020,

* EXXARO - EXPECT DOMESTIC COAL DEMAND TO SHOW A GRADUAL RECOVERY

* EXXARO - WHILE WE EXPECT TO ACHIEVE HIGHER EXPORT VOLUMES, THIS IS OFFSET BY LOWER COMMERCIAL DOMESTIC SALES VOLUMES

* EXXARO - DO NOT EXPECT TO CLAW BACK ON SALES LOST DURING PAST FEW MONTHS