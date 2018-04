April 25 (Reuters) - Exxaro Resources Ltd:

* INTENTION TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL TO FURTHER MONETISE ITS REMAINING STAKE IN TRONOX LTD IN ORDER TO FOCUS ON CORE ACTIVITIES

* BOARD HAS DETERMINED THAT IT WILL EXPLORE AVAILABLE ALTERNATIVES TO MONETISE ITS STAKE IN TRONOX IN A STAGED PROCESS OVER TIME.

* EXXARO CURRENTLY OWNS ABOUT 24 PCT IN TRONOX WITH AN APPROXIMATE VALUE OF US$476 MLN