May 23 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:

* EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES

* EXXONMOBIL - EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS

* EXXONMOBIL - ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO IMPROVE ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN REFINING & CHEMICAL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES

* EXXONMOBIL - EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE A 15 PERCENT REDUCTION OF METHANE EMISSIONS BY 2020 COMPARED WITH 2016