FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Exxon Mobil reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.93
Sections
Featured
Wall Street loves electric cars, America loves trucks
Business
Wall Street loves electric cars, America loves trucks
Cloud computing drives massive growth for big U.S. tech firms
Technology
Cloud computing drives massive growth for big U.S. tech firms
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
Cyber Risk
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2017 / 12:41 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Exxon Mobil reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.93

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:

* Exxon Mobil earnings rise 50 percent to $4 billion on solid business performance

* Q3 earnings per share $0.93

* Q3 2017 ‍earnings of $4 billion increased 50 percent from q3 of 2016​

* Says Hurricane Harvey reduces earnings by an estimated $160 million, or 4 cents per share in quarter​

* Quarterly total revenues and other income $‍66,165​ million versus $58,677 million

* Quarterly ‍liquids production totaled 2.3 million barrels per day, up 69,000 barrels per day​

* Q3 2017 ‍capital and exploration expenditures were $6 billion, including an aromatics plant acquisition in Singapore​

* Quarterly ‍cash flow from operations and asset sales increased 33 percent to $8.4 billion​

* Quarterly ‍oil-equivalent production was 3.9 million barrels per day, up 2 percent from prior year​

* Quarterly ‍natural gas production was 9.6 billion cubic feet per day, down 16 million cubic feet per day​

* Quarterly worldwide refinery throughput ‍4,287​ kbd versus. 4,365 kbd

* Says ‍upstream earnings were $1.6 billion in Q3 of 2017, up $947 million from Q3 of 2016​

* Quarterly ‍chemical earnings of $1.1 billion were $79 million lower than Q3 of 2016​

* Quarterly ‍downstream earnings were $1.5 billion, up $303 million from Q3 of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $63.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S​​

* CEO Darren Woods - “‍generated cash flow from operations and asset sales that more than covered our dividends and net investments in business​”

* Says co acquired an interest in 12 blocks offshore brazil during last bid round completed during quarter​

* ‍Say erly chemical earnings down slightly from year ago on lower commodity margins, hurricane impacts, partially offset by volume growth

* Says last bid round for interest in 12 blocks offshore brazil in quarter resulted in addition of 2 million “high-potential” acres

* Says ‍as part of its annual planning cycle, identified emerging trends such as increasing estimates of available natural gas supplies

* Says ‍in Q4, will incorporate impacts of increasing available natural gas supplies & resulting lower price outlook in its annual planning

* Says Expects to perform an impairment assessment for its North American natural gas asset groups​

* Says increasing estimates of available natural gas supplies likely to place co’s North American natural gas asset groups at risk for potential impairment

* Says not practicable at this time to estimate impact of trends in natural gas market on cash flows for individual asset groups or resulting impairment charges​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.