BRIEF-Exxon Mobil Says 'Buybacks Remain On The Table'

April 27 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:

* FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS NOT ON CALL

* SAYS MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE MEMBERS WILL PARTICIPATE IN EARNINGS CALL FOR REST OF YEAR

* SAYS CEO WOODS WILL BE ON EARNINGS CALL IN FOURTH QUARTER

* SAYS IN DISCUSIONS WITH DUTCH GOVERNMENT ON GRONIGEN FIELD

* SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE

* SAYS ‘BUYBACKS REMAIN ON THE TABLE’

* SAYS: ‘WE CONTINUE TO THINK ABOUT IT (BUYBACKS) QUARTERLY’

* HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS: ‘WE’RE FOCUSED ON OUR CORE MISSION: TO GROW SHAREHOLDER VALUE’

* SAYS NO PROBLEMS GETTING ITS PERMIAN CRUDE OIL TO MARKET: ‘WE ARE CLEARING ALL OF OUR PERMIAN BARRELS’ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)