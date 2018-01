BRIEF-Exxonmobil Acquires Exploration Acreage Offshore Ghana

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:

* EXXONMOBIL ACQUIRES EXPLORATION ACREAGE OFFSHORE GHANA

* EXXONMOBIL - EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES, INCLUDING ACQUISITION OF SEISMIC DATA AND ANALYSIS, ARE EXPECTED TO COMMENCE LATER IN 2018

* EXXONMOBIL - AGREEMENT IS SUBJECT TO PARLIAMENTARY RATIFICATION

* EXXONMOBIL - HAS SIGNED PETROLEUM AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT OF GHANA TO ACQUIRE EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION RIGHTS FOR DEEPWATER CAPE THREE POINTS BLOCK

* EXXONMOBIL - EXXONMOBIL WILL CARRY OUT WORK PROGRAM AS OPERATOR, AND HOLDS 80 PERCENT INTEREST

* EXXONMOBIL - EXXONMOBIL WILL WORK WITH GOVERNMENT TO IDENTIFY A GHANAIAN COMPANY TO POTENTIALLY HOLD UP TO 5 PERCENT INTEREST

* EXXONMOBIL - GHANA NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION HOLDS 15 PERCENT INTEREST