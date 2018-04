BRIEF-Exxonmobil Announces 84 Percent Increase In P'Nyang Resource, Potential Expansion In PNG

April 11 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:

* ANNOUNCES 84 PERCENT INCREASE IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXPANSION IN PNG

* SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS

* INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY

* DEVELOPMENT CONCEPT, WHICH WOULD ADD ABOUT 8 MILLION TONS OF LNG ANNUALLY, WOULD DOUBLE CAPACITY OF EXISTING LNG PLANT OPERATED BY EXXONMOBIL

* SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA INCREASED 84 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT COMPLETED IN 2012 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: