March 29 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:

* EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROUND

* SEISMIC DATA ACQUISITION PLANNED IN 2018 FOR OPERATED BLOCKS ANNOUNCED IN 2017

* ADDS MORE THAN 640,000 NET ACRES TO EXXONMOBIL’S DEEPWATER PORTFOLIO OFFSHORE BRAZIL

* NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL