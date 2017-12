BRIEF-Exxonmobil Board Reconsidered Proposal Requesting Report On Impacts Of Climate Change Policies

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:

* EXXONMOBIL - BOARD RECONSIDERED PROPOSAL REQUESTING REPORT ON IMPACTS OF CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES SUBMITTED BY NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND

* EXXONMOBIL SAYS BOARD DECIDED TO FURTHER “ENHANCE” DISCLOSURES CONSISTENT WITH PROPOSAL REQUESTING REPORT ON IMPACTS OF CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES

* EXXONMOBIL - ENHANCEMENTS TO CLIMATE CHANGE POLICY DISCLOSURES TO INCLUDE ENERGY DEMAND SENSITIVITIES, IMPLICATIONS OF TWO DEGREE CELSIUS SCENARIOS

* EXXONMOBIL SAYS BOARD WILL SEEK TO ISSUE DISCLOSURES IN NEAR FUTURE IN RELATION TO PROPOSAL REQUESTING REPORT ON IMPACTS OF CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES

* EXXONMOBIL - ENHANCEMENTS TO CLIMATE CHANGE POLICY DISCLOSURES TO ALSO INCLUDE POSITIONING FOR "LOWER-CARBON FUTURE" Source text: [bit.ly/2BV9jJ5] Further company coverage: