BRIEF-Exxonmobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast

March 20 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:

* EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST

* FINAL DECISION ON U.S. GULF COAST INVESTMENT, ANTICIPATED TO BE SEVERAL HUNDRED MILLION DOLLARS, EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR

* ‍STARTED DETAILED WORK ON POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT TO EXPAND POLYPROPYLENE MANUFACTURING CAPACITY BY UP TO 450,000 TONS A YEAR

* POTENTIAL PROJECT WILL CREATE MORE THAN 600 JOBS DURING PEAK CONSTRUCTION, MORE THAN 60 PERMANENT JOBS WHEN PRODUCTION STARTS

‍FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT​ COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021