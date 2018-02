Feb 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:

* STEVEN KANDARIAN ELECTED TO EXXONMOBIL BOARD

* SAYS KANDARIAN IS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF METLIFE

* SAYS ‍WITH ELECTION OF KANDARIAN, EXXONMOBIL BOARD STANDS AT 11 DIRECTORS, 10 OF WHOM ARE NON-EMPLOYEE DIRECTORS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: