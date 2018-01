Jan 16 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:

* EXXONMOBIL AND MAGNABOND TO COLLABORATE ON NEW WELL INTEGRITY EVALUATION TECHNOLOGIES

* EXXONMOBIL UPSTREAM RESEARCH COMPANY SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR JOINT DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH MAGNABOND LLC

* EXXONMOBIL UPSTREAM RESEARCH COMPANY SAYS DEAL TO DEVELOP TECHNOLOGIES THAT COULD ENHANCE COST-EFFECTIVE EVALUATION OF WELL CEMENTING, CASING & TUBING