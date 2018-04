BRIEF-ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production In Papua New Guinea

April 12 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:

* RESUMES LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA

* PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON

* PRODUCTION SAFELY RESTARTS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AT PNG LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY

* LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON

* PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION

* ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY

* PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: