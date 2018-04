April 12 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:

* EXXONMOBIL - CEO DARREN WOODS’ TOTAL COMPENSATION FOR 2017 WAS $17.5 MLN - SEC FILING

* EXXONMOBIL SAYS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, PFO A.P. SWIGER’S TOTAL 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $11.2 MILLION VERSUS $15.6 MILLION IN 2016

* WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017