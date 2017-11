Nov 8 (Reuters) - EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc

* EyeGate completes enrollment in phase 2b clinical trial of EGP-437 for cataract surgery

* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍topline data is expected to be released in Q1 of 2018 for phase 2b clinical trial of EGP-437 for cataract surgery​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: