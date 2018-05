May 11 (Reuters) - EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q1 REVENUE $1.096 MILLION VERSUS $185,000

* NET LOSS IN Q1 OF 2018 WAS $2.38 MILLION, COMPARED WITH $2.92 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)