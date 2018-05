BRIEF-EyeGate Submits Investigational Device Exemption Amendment For Ocular Bandage Gel

May 22 (Reuters) - EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* EYEGATE ADDRESSES MAJORITY OF FDA’S ACTION ITEMS WITH SUBMISSION OF INVESTIGATIONAL DEVICE EXEMPTION AMENDMENT FOR OCULAR BANDAGE GEL

* EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - RESPONSE TO FOURTH ACTION ITEM EXPECTED IN Q2 OF 2018 WITH POTENTIAL TO START CLINICAL STUDY IN Q3 OF 2018

* EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - WORK CONTINUES ON FILTER VALIDATION REQUIREMENT ASSOCIATED WITH EYEGATE OBG PRODUCT

* EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS - ADDRESSED THREE OF FOUR OUTSTANDING ITEMS IN SECOND AMENDMENT IN RESPONSE TO U.S. FDA’S REVIEW OF FIRST AMENDMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: