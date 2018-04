BRIEF-EYEMAXX Real Estate: Bond Gross Issuing Volume Of Slightly More Than EUR 20 Mln

April 24 (Reuters) - Eyemaxx Real Estate AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG: EYEMAXX RECEIVES SUFFICIENT FUNDING TO IMPLEMENT ITS GROWTH STRATEGY FROM THE NEW CORPORATE BOND

* ENDED SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD FOR ITS CORPORATE BOND 2018/2023

* GROSS ISSUING VOLUME OF SLIGHTLY MORE EUR 20 MILLION HAS BEEN REALISED WITH THIS BOND

* BONDS WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF C. EUR 1.2 MILLION FROM BOND 2013/2019 EXCHANGED FOR BOND 2018/2023

* EYEMAXX BOND 2018/2023 HAS INTEREST COUPON OF 5.50 PERCENT PER YEAR AND RUNS THROUGH TO APRIL 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)