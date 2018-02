Feb 16 (Reuters) - EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG:

* FY 2016/2017 EBIT INCREASED BY APPROX. 39 PERCENT FROM 10.2 MILLION EUROS TO 14.3 MILLION EUROS

* FY AFTER-TAX EARNINGS IMPROVED BY APPROX. 13 PERCENT TO 6.6 MILLION EUROS​

* EXPECTS FURTHER SIGNIFICANT INCREASES IN PROFITS IN THE 2017/2018 FINANCIAL YEAR