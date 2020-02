BRIEF-Eyemaxx Real Estate FY EBITDA Down At EUR 10.1 Mln

Feb 28 (Reuters) - EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG:

* EXECUTIVE BOARD MAINTAINS PLANS TO INCREASE DIVIDEND PROPOSAL; 0.30 EUROS PER SHARE FOR FY 2018/2019

* FY PROFIT AFTER TAXES AT EUR 6.6 MILLION AT THE UPPER END OF THE FORECAST RANGE

* AT AROUND 8.5 MILLION EUROS, FY SALES WERE SIGNIFICANTLY ABOVE THE PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL OF AROUND 5.5 MILLION EUROS.

* FY EBITDA EUR 10.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR CURRENT FY 2019/2020, SEES POSITIVE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

* FOR CURRENT FY 2019/2020, SEES MODERATE INCREASE IN EARNINGS AFTER TAXES COMPARED TO 2018/2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)