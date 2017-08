July 21 (Reuters) - EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG

* h1 Ebit Increased by 30 Percent to Eur 4.47 Million

* H1 PROFIT AFTER TAX INCREASES BY 13 PERCENT TO EUR 1.32 MILLION

* FOR 2016/2017 IS VERY CONFIDENT AND REAFFIRMS ITS EXPECTATIONS OF A FURTHER SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PROFIT​

* H1 REVENUES ROSE BY 48 PERCENT TO EUR 2.07 MILLION