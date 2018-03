March 28 (Reuters) - EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG: EYEMAXX LAUNCHES ISSUE OF ITS 2018/2023 CORPORATE BOND - SECURITIES OFFERING PROSPECTUS APPROVED

* ‍ISSUE VOLUME OF UP TO EUR 30 MILLION AND INTEREST COUPON OF 5.50 PERCENT P.A.​

* ‍VOLUNTARY EXCHANGE OFFER FOR EYEMAXX BOND 2013/2019 FROM 3-16 APRIL 2018​

* ‍GROSS PROCEEDS OF EUR 30 MILLION​