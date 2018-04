April 23 (Reuters) - EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG: EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE SECURES ATTRACTIVE PROJECT FOR 157 SERVICED APARTMENTS IN ESSEN

* PROJECT VOLUME OF AROUND EUR 20 MILLION - START OF BUILDING WORKS IN AUTUMN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)