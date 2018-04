April 19 (Reuters) - EYEMAXX Real Estate AG:

* STARTS SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD FOR NEW CORPORATE BOND

* 5.50 PERCENT INTEREST RATE P.A. WITH HALF-YEARLY INTEREST PAYMENT AND A 5-YEAR TERM

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD UNTIL 24 APRIL 2018

* BOND SERVES FOR GROWTH FINANCING WITH A PROJECT PIPELINE OF MORE THAN EUR 800 MILLION

* DEUTSCHER MITTELSTANDSANLEIHEN FONDS HAS ALREADY SUBSCRIBED TO EYEMAXX BOND

* TO USE FUNDS FROM ISSUE OF GROSS AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 30 MILLION TO LEVERAGE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES