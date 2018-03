March 21 (Reuters) - EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG:

* SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDES PARTIAL SALE OF POSTQUADRAT IN MANNHEIM

* IT HAS BEEN AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE PURCHASE PRICE, THIS IS IN MIDDLE DOUBLE DIGIT EURO RANGE

* HOUSES ARE SCHEDULED TO BE HANDED OVER IN SPRING 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)