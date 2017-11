BRIEF-EYEMAXX Resolves A Cash Capital Increase

Nov 29 (Reuters) - EYEMAXX Real Estate AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: EYEMAXX: EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING RESOLVES A CASH CAPITAL INCREASE - PLACEMENT PRICE SET AT EUR 12.00 PER SHARE

* PLACEMENT PRICE SET AT EUR 12.00 PER SHARE

* CASH CAPITAL INCREASE E WITH A VOLUME OF UP TO 10% OF COMPANY‘S CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL

* SHARE CAPITAL BE INCREASED FROM EUR 4.7 MILLION BY UP TO 470,637 NEW SHARES TO UP TO EUR 5.2 MILLION

* EGM APPROVED CREATION OF A NEW AUTHORISED CAPITAL OF UP TO AROUND EUR 2.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)