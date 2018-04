April 10 (Reuters) - EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG:

* RESOLVES SIGNIFICANT INCREASE TO COMMERCIAL INVESTMENT PROPERTY PORTFOLIO

* FIRST PURCHASE FIXED

* ANNUAL RENTAL INCOME WILL INCREASE PURELY FROM PROJECT UPON COMPLETION BY AROUND EUR 3.00 MILLION P.A.

* CONVERSION AND EXTENSION OF PROPERTY WITH A PROJECT VOLUME OF AROUND EUR 50 MILLION THROUGH TO MID-2020