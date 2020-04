April 13 (Reuters) - Eyenovia Inc:

* EYENOVIA INC - CURRENTLY REMAINS ON TRACK TO FILE AN NDA FOR MICROSTAT IN 2020, ALTHOUGH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS, OR COVID-19, PANDEMIC, COULD CHANGE THAT

* EYENOVIA INC - ALSO DUE TO PANDEMIC, COMPANY IS EXPERIENCING DELAYS IN TRIAL ENROLLMENT AND INITIATION Source text: (bit.ly/2V3Zdlm) Further company coverage: