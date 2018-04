April 2 (Reuters) - Eyenovia Inc:

* EYENOVIA ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.84

* ‍AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPANY’S CASH WAS APPROXIMATELY $5.2 MILLION​

* ‍ EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE FULL AND DETAILED RESULTS FOR EYN PG21 CLINICAL STUDY IN Q2 OF 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: