March 6 (Reuters) - EYEONID GROUP AB:

* (PUBL) GOES LIVE WITH TELENOR GROUP, WHICH TODAY LAUNCHES EYEONID’S SERVICE VIA TELENOR NORWAY

* ‍TELENOR NORWAY WILL BE FIRST COUNTRY TO LAUNCH SERVICE​

* ‍PARTIES HAVE SIGNED A GLOBAL FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT​