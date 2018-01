Jan 19 (Reuters) - Eyeonid Group Ab:

* (PUBL) SIGN 2 YEAR AGREEMENT WITH SOUTH AFRICAN MY CYBERCARE (PTY) LTD FOR THE RESALE OF EYEONID‘S PROACTIVE ID MONITORING SERVICES

* VALUE OF AGREEMENT IS ESTIMATED TO BE AT LEAST EUR 500,000 OVER 2 YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)