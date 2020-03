March 2 (Reuters) - EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE 36-MONTH FOLLOW-UP DATA FOR SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY OF YUTIQ®

* EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS INC - SAFETY DATA SHOWED NO UNANTICIPATED SIDE EFFECTS AT EACH FOLLOW-UP TIMEPOINT IN YUTIQ STUDY