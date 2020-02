Feb 20 (Reuters) - EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS INC - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO CONTINUE TO FUND COMMERCIALIZATION AND EXPAND ACCESS OF DEXYCU

* EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS INC - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO CONTINUE TO FUND COMMERCIALIZATION AND EXPAND ACCESS OF YUTIQ 0.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: