BRIEF-Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Provides Covid-19 Pandemic Business Operations Update

April 1 (Reuters) - EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES COVID-19 PANDEMIC BUSINESS OPERATIONS UPDATE

* EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS INC - REORGANIZATION OF COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS

* EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS - CANCELLATION/DEFERRAL OF PLANNED SPENDING TO CONSERVE CASH IN RESPONSE TO DECLINE IN PRODUCT DEMAND

* EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS - COVID-19 DRIVEN CLOSURES HAVE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED CUSTOMER BASE

* EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS - REORGANIZATION IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ANNUAL SAVINGS OF APPROXIMATELY $7 MILLION FROM WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS

* EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS - PRIORITIZED SPENDING TO FOCUS ON MORE TARGETED COMMERCIAL FOOTPRINT, CONSERVE CASH & TO CONTINUE ADVANCING EYP-1901

* EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS INC - COMPANY WILL DOWNSIZE ITS CURRENT WORKFORCE

* EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS - REDUCTIONS COMING FROM EXTERNAL DEXYCU SALES FORCE AND SUPPORTING COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS

* EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS - PLANS TO ALLOCATE REMAINING DEXYCU COMMERCIAL RESOURCES TO HIGH-VOLUME AMBULATORY SURGERY CENTERS

* EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS - WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN ITS YUTIQ COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS

* EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS - RECONFIRM ITS EXPECTED CASH RUNWAY INTO 2021 UNDER CURRENT ASSUMPTIONS FOR DURATION OF COVID-19-RELATED CLOSURES ACROSS U.S.

* EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS - ESTIMATES THAT WILL RECORD ABOUT $0.6 MILLION FOR SEVERANCE AND OTHER COSTS RELATED TO WORKFORCE REDUCTION IN Q2 OF 2020

* EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS INC - RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVES REMAIN ON SCHEDULE