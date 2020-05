BRIEF-Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Q1 Loss Per Share $0.11

May 6 (Reuters) - EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS RECENT CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.11

* Q1 REVENUE $7.5 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $7.3 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.10 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS - HAVE BEEN NO DISRUPTIONS TO SUPPLY CHAINS FOR YUTIQ & DEXYCU, CO CONTINUES TO PRODUCE FINISHED PRODUCT FOR COMMERCIAL SALE

* EYEPOINT - EXPECTS PRODUCT DEMAND TO CONTINUE AT CURRENT DECREASED LEVELS UNTIL COVID-19 RELATED RESTRICTIONS ON ELECTIVE SURGERIES, OFFICE VISITS LIFTED

* EYEPOINT - EXPECT CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS WITH PROJECTED CASH INFLOWS FROM ANTICIPATED YUTIQ & DEXYCU PRODUCT SALES CAN FUND OPERATING PLAN INTO 2021

* EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS - CONTINUES TO ASSESS ADDITIONAL CASH CONSERVATION MEASURES TO SUPPORT OPERATION THROUGH COVID-19 PANDEMIC