BRIEF-Eylea (Aflibercept) Injection Demonstrates Positive Topline Results In Phase 3 Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy Trial

March 19 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION DEMONSTRATES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS IN PHASE 3 NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY TRIAL

* REGENERON PHARMA-PHASE 3 TRIAL EVALUATING EYLEA INJECTION IN MODERATELY SEVERE TO SEVERE NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* REGENERON PHARMA - 58 PERCENT OF EYLEA-TREATED PATIENTS EXPERIENCED TWO-STEP OR GREATER IMPROVEMENT FROM BASELINE ON DIABETIC RETINOPATHY SEVERITY SCALE (DRSS) AT WEEK 24

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - THERE WAS ONE CASE OF MILD INTRAOCULAR INFLAMMATION (IOI) IN A PATIENT TREATED WITH EYLEA IN TRIAL

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS - EXPECT U.S. REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR DIABETIC RETINOPATHY LATER THIS YEAR