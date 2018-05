May 22 (Reuters) - EZCORP Inc:

* EZCORP CONFIRMS AIRPLANE ACCIDENT ON LANDING IN HONDURAS

* EZCORP HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT THERE WERE NO FATALITIES AND MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES

* EZCORP - CO HAS NOTIFIED NTSB, FAA AND HONDURAN AUTHORITIES AND IS WORKING WITH INVESTIGATIVE AUTHORITIES IN CHARGE TO DETERMINE EXACTLY WHAT HAPPENED