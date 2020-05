May 11 (Reuters) - Ezion Holdings Ltd:

* EZION HOLDINGS SEES SIGNIFICANT NET LOSS FOR 1Q2020

* EZION HOLDINGS- COVID-19 PANDEMIC, COLLAPSE OF OIL PRICES, CONTINUED TO ADVERSELY AFFECT REACTIVATION, DEPLOYMENT PLANS OF GROUP

* EZION HOLDINGS- COVID-19 PANDEMIC COUPLED WITH COLLAPSE OF OIL PRICES AMONG OTHERS DELAYED RESTRUCTURING EXERCISE OF CO