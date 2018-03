March 13 (Reuters) - Ezra Holdings Ltd:

* ‍ON 9 MAR CO FILED HC/SUM 1195/2018 IN SINGAPORE & A SEPARATE APPLICATION IN U.S.

* ‍CO FILED HC/SUM 1195/2018 TO ESTABLISH A CROSS BORDER PROTOCOL BETWEEN SINGAPORE COURT AND US BANKRUPTCY COURT​​

* ‍ON 12 MAR SINGAPORE COURT APPROVED CROSS-BORDER INSOLVENCY PROTOCOL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: